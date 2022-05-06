Summer is Almost Here!

The Recreation Department is excited to provide so many fun-filled events and activities. The Summer Recreation Guide is available on the lwwa.org website, or you can pick up a copy at the Community Center.

The Pool is open for our members and sponsored guests starting Saturday, May 14, 2022. We have Water Aerobics classes available for those exercise enthusiasts out there. Do you have a kiddo that needs to freshen up their swimming skills? Swim Lesson Registration is open, and we are taking registration forms here at the Community Center.

Summer Camp will begin June 13, 2022, and the theme is Pirates! ARRR you ready to have some fun?! Children ages 5 to 10 years old are urged to come enjoy camp with making crafts, friends, and enjoying the summer pool side. You can find the Summer Camp Registration Form on the lwwa.org website under Recreation.

If anyone is interested in chilling out on the Lake and you don’t have a personal watercraft, swing by the Pool Office where you can rent Paddle Boards, Pedal Boats, Kayaks, and Aqua Trikes.

Paddle Boards are $15 for one hour, and $25 for two hours.

Kayaks are $20 for one hour, and $30 for two hours.

Pedal Boats are $15 for one hour, and $25 for two hours.

Aqua Trikes are $20 for one hour, and $30 for two hours.

Are you planning on having a BBQ at one of our beautiful parks? We offer the option of renting BBQs, Popcorn Machine, 20 x 20 tent, as well as chairs and umbrellas.

Three Bay Charcoal BBQ Trailer rental fee: $25 per day

Gas Grill Trailer with Propane rental fee: $40 per day

Popcorn Machine rental fee: $20 per day

8 oz Mega-pop $2

50 bags $4

20 x 20 Tent rental fee: $250

2 Beach Chairs and 1 Umbrella rental fee: $20

Outdoor Banquet Chairs rent fee: $1 per chair

The Recreation Department along with Social Committee and Pickleball Club are sponsoring some great concerts this summer. Keep an eye out for more information as summer arrives.