Summer Fun Continues with Upcoming Junior Program

Our Summer Friday fun on the courts has been a success! The following is the schedule for the next few weeks! Everyone is welcome — no sign-up is necessary.

Friday, June 21, 9:00 a.m. — Triples Play

Friday, June 28, 3:00–6:00 p.m. — Wine Down Tennis

Friday, July 5, 8:00 a.m. — Court 3 Ball Machine with Bob

Friday, July 12, 9:00 a.m. — Triples Play

Friday, July 19, 9:00 a.m. — Triples Play

Friday, July 26, 3:00–6:00 p.m. — Wine Down Tennis

We are still taking applications for the Summer Junior Tennis Program! It is open to ages 10+ and would be great to offer your grandkids this summer! It is planned for June 24–28, from 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. each morning. The cost is only $25.00 per session or $110.0 for all five sessions.

Applications can be picked up at the North Gate Tennis Complex office or the Recreation Department office in the Community Center. Space is limited so get your application in soon to join in on this fun week of tennis with Coach Russ.

We have a USTA 55 Ladies team in a summer league this year. Their next home match is Saturday, June 29, at 10:00 a.m. Come out and cheer them on!