Summer Fun

Bryan Cox



Well, it sure is great to see how summer is going at Lake Wildwood. We have had numerous concerts, events, Fourth of July, The Freedom Concert, an amazing boat parade, and countless parties and gatherings. This is what Lake Wildwood is all about. It would not be Lake Wildwood if something did not happen to challenge us, so the flooded Clubhouse and boiler issue seemed to present itself at just the worst time. A five-year-old water heater with a three-year warranty seemed to be the issue. We now have a much better system in place and will continue to run as normal for the duration.

I would like to say that although the two recent fires seemed close, thanks to the wind we did not need to evacuate. Although we were never advised to do so, Lake Wildwood’s staff on both occasions prepared ourselves behind the scenes, called in appropriate communication employees, and remained on hold and communicating with each other until the ‘all clear’ sign was given. I think that it is important for you to know that even if we are not advised to prepare, we prepare to prepare. Our leadership team is very well trained in our assignments, and we do take the role very seriously. My message to you on this would be that you can never get too ready for an emergency evacuation. Please again plan and get your action steps ready in the case we one day need to mobilize and evacuate. You can find a very informative and detailed plan on our website at lwwa.org/association/be-fire-wise.

And some reminders… please be careful on the Lake, keep your wakes low, don’t burn at this time of year, watch out for children and animals, and drive at the 25 MPH speed. With all the activities this time of year, the heat, and vacationing people, it is not uncommon for someone to not be paying attention and we do not want anyone to get hurt.

Have a great summer.