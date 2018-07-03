Summer Breeze Makes Me Feel Fine…

Ice Cream Social

Which summer activity do you like best — talking with old friends, making new friends, lounging by the lake or eating ice cream sundaes?

The Lake Wildwood Parks and Recreation Committee will soon be holding the 29th Annual Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social, where you can indulge in all four activities. It is scheduled for Tuesday, July 10, 6–7:30 p.m., at the Marina Room in the Community Center (next to the pool).

The price is right — $1.00 for an ice cream sundae. Sorry, no refills. This remarkably low price is possible because our local Holiday Market has generously donated the ice cream. Our volunteers also get less than minimum wage!

How about dinner to go with that ice cream sundae? The Lakeside Café will be serving hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks until 6:30 p.m.

Get out your patriotic summer outfits for the event. Find that old straw hat. Wear those fabulous Ray Ban sunglasses and come celebrate summer!

After picking up your ice cream sundaes, take a stroll over to the old basketball courts, next to the boat marina, where our very own Lake Wildwood residents, under the direction of Paul Towne, will be providing the entertainment. The talent show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the show. We expect a sell-out crowd! See you there!