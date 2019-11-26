Stomping with Pride

The Lake Wildwood Golf Course is a beautiful place.

I have lived here almost three years and my good friend John almost two. We both came from Pleasanton and were members of the Castlewood Country Club. We are constantly commenting on what a jewel this place is. The bar, the restaurant, the patio/deck are incredible. How about the course? It is top notch.

It goes without saying, the beauty of this place does not happen by accident. Bill Hamilton and his crew do an incredible job. There is, as well, a group known as the “Stompers” (Divot Stompers officially) who have a lot of pride and deserve some credit as well.

This dedicated group of approximately 20 guys, meet up every Monday at about 7:15. They mix up buckets of sand and seed and head out to the course and the range. They fill those ugly scars we call divots — that is, if the scars not already filled by our dedicated golfers. Pride — that is what it is all about.

I see these same guys stopping to pick up a blowing piece of paper or a broken tee on the tee box. “Stompers” are dedicated to keeping the LWWGC a beautiful place.

Oh, by the way, the Stompers could use any five-gallon buckets you might be willing to part with. If you have some to donate, just leave them behind the range ball shack and we will put them to good use.

As I write this article, we just completed the Turkey Shoot, our November tournament. Comments after were really good. Thanks to Wayne Cuff, our tournament director. Our December tournament is scheduled for the 11th, with a 11:00 shot gun followed by our annual Holiday Dinner.

I can’t tell you what the format is but I can tell you, Dustin and his crew will be fixing up a nice prime rib dinner. The Club will cover most of the bill. The cost for our members is only $10.00. There will be a brief presentation on the new worldwide handicap system which goes into effect in January, 2020. There is a good article in the recent NCGA magazine detailing out this new system works.

Finally, let’s give it up for Reiner Binsfeld for a hole in one last Friday. It happened on hole number three. They were playing from the black tees, but Reiner says they were way up that day. He hit an eight iron to 156 yards and dropped it in the hole. That was his fourth hole in one. Congrats, Reiner.