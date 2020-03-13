Staying Protected From InternetThreats

We have had several interesting meetings lately on passwords and best practices, and on all things Windows 10. Lately, our meetings have been a combination of videos and Q&A. Everyone seems to enjoy the new presentation format.

A few quick tips on staying protected from threats on the internet. One, for any websites you visit that involve banking or any kind of financial transactions, go into your account security settings for that website and turn on Two Factor Authentication. This means when you login to that website, they will usually text you a verification code to confirm your identity.

This is far more secure than just an ID and a password. Having someone guess your banking password can be a nightmare. Second, always make sure you have up-to-date and functioning security software.

Just having Windows Defender is not enough. I recommend a program called Malwarebytes, malwarebytes.com. It’s highly rated and works for both PCs and Macs. If you have Comcast internet service, you can download Norton Internet Security for free from the Xfinity website. Any questions, email me at the address below.

The PC Club is a fun group of folks interested in understanding and using their computers more effectively. Everyone is welcome and most of us are beginners to intermediate-level computer users.

The Club meets every fourth Monday in the Lake Room of the Community Center at 1 p.m. There are folks on hand to help with your computer questions, and we have free snacks too. Please email me if you would like to be placed on our mailing list or have any questions: greg@southwestcomputers.us.