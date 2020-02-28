Staying Penn Valley Strong

My husband, Mike, and I LOVE Lake Wildwood and the Penn Valley area. We know we have moved into a strong community with brilliant, hardworking and fun-loving residents. We have a wonderful life here thanks to volunteers and to employees who service our area.

We support one another. When someone is in need, we rally together, dig in and help.

Coming up, your going to hear about Penn Valley Fire District (PVFD) and the need to support our firefighters in new ways. Since 2005, there is a 62% increase in emergency calls (fire suppression and medical services), but we have not increased firefighter(paramedic) personnel. This increases emergency response times. As we are all aware, timing is everything in an emergency. Creating a worse situation, our firefighter’s compensation is not competitive with other districts. These wonderful employees have no option but to move on to higher paid districts, once trained. Recruitment and retention are key issues.

This is key info: PVFD is the only fire department in western Nevada County staff with firefighters who are trained as paramedics and equipped with ambulances. Paramedics have more advanced education and training than Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTS). Paramedics can utilize advanced airway techniques for those not breathing, apply cardiac monitors that allow diagnosis of heart attack and then transport to the appropriate specialty center, establish IV access and administer advanced medications, correct collapsed lungs and complete airway obstructions.

I’m getting older, and so are the members of our community. We NEED our fire fighters (paramedics) to stay with us and grow with us. Timing and Experience is everything.

Learn how we, our LWW community, can help PVFD improve emergency response times and improve firefighter recruitment/retention on Saturday, March 14th, Noon-2pm, LWW’s Pavilion Commodore Park. Hank Weston, retired District 4 Supervisor and Retired Fire Fighter, will be hosting.

Let’s Stay Penn Valley Strong by helping PVFD firefighters. We’re all in this together.