Stand-up ‘Stephen B’ opens Wildwood’s Comedy Season

Free comedy show in

Lake Wildwood

Saturday, Jan. 18,

7:00 p.m., in the Cedar Room.

This show will be headlined by comedian Stephen B. Stephen is a stand-up comedian with more than 34 years of experience performing clean comedy nationwide. He’s opened for Julio Iglesias, Michael Bolton, Weird Al Yankovic and a host of other headlining musical acts over the years. Stephen is a high-energy animated comedian with fast paced material packed with punchlines that keeps audiences laughing non-stop. Excellent for any venue or audience demographic, Stephen B’s material covers a wide range of topics we can all relate to. Also appearing will be San Francisco comedian Nina G. Nina is the world’s only female stuttering stand-up comedian (or at least until she finds another). She is also a storyteller and educator and has presented to countless audiences. She brings her humor to help people confront and understand social justice issues such as disability, diversity and equality. When she isn’t performing at comedy clubs like the San Francisco Punchline, the Hollywood Improv or the Laugh Factory, she presents as a keynote speaker. Most recently (and proudly) presented to Yo! Disabled and Proud’s anti-bullying summit for young people with disabilities.

And hosting the show will be comedian Roman Spinale, who was raised in the Bay Area and now calls Lincoln, California, home. Roman is also a magician and an accomplished pianist.

As usual, this is a free event and the room fills up quickly. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and there will be bar service available in the room.