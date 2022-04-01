Spring Faire for All Ages

Hop on down to the Spring Faire and see the Easter Bunny!

Photo submitted by Paula Earle

Spring is here and it’s time to get out our bunny baskets. Let’s hop on down to the Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 9 for some spring festivities. The Easter Bunny will be arriving aboard a fire truck to pose for photos with kids of all ages. The baskets will come in useful during the Easter egg hunt in the Lake Room. Children ages 0-2 can hunt eggs at 11 a.m.; ages 3-5 at 11:20 a.m.; ages 6-8 at 11:40 a.m.; and ages 9-11 at 12 p.m. Some 2,500 eggs have been filled with candy, stickers, and other goodies. The Lakeside Café will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. serving hamburgers, hot dogs, potato and macaroni salad, chips, and a variety of soft drinks. The Penn Valley 4-H Club is coming with their animals, and there will be a petting zoo in the parking lot for all to visit.

The Spring Faire egg hunt has time slots for different ages to make sure that every child gets plenty of eggs.

Photo submitted by Paula Earle

A variety of groups will be setting up booths in the Community Center. The Water Otters will have information about the Swim Team, and the fitness instructors who teach Zumba, yoga, water and regular aerobics, and strength and balance exercise will provide information about their classes. The Social Committee will be selling Lake Wildwood license plate holders, will have a popcorn machine, and Ray Ray the clown will be making balloon animals at their booth. There will also be booths manned by the Art Club, the Recreation Department, the Video Production Club, the Garden Club, and the Fire Wise Committee. Kids can participate by getting a sticker for visiting each booth and enter a raffle for some cool prizes.

This is a great opportunity for new and old residents to get a taste of what is available in Lake Wildwood for both kids and adults. Come enjoy this exciting family event where there will be fun for everyone.