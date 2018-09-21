SPORTS: Men’s 18-Hole Golf Club

By Jeff Davis

Allen Prows 2018 Lake Wildwood Men's Golf Champion: Congratulations to Allen Prows, who beat a field of the best golfers in Lake Wildwood to become the 2018 Lake Wildwood Men's Golf Champion. He's the best of the best!

Congratulations also to Ken Mlack, Larry Maday, Phil Sanders and Mike Zemetra for taking the top spot in the September tournament, shooting an impressive Net 125, two strokes under the team of John Paulo, Ed Wydra, Joe Brown and Jack McGee at Net 127. Rich Gross, David Farrell, Bob Rich and Joe Murphy held third place with a Net 128, and the teams of Mike Mckee, Dave Doench, Chuck Cavalli and Joe Fernandez, and Gene Palmer, Jim Ainsworth, Paul Oppenheim and Mike Ferguson came in tied for fourth with Net 129s.

A field of 72 players (18 teams) teed off at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5, and most everyone had finished the round by 12:30 p.m. It was a beautiful day for golf.

October's tournament will be a Point Par (Stableford) held on Wednesday, Oct. 10. It will be a 1:00 p.m. shotgun start. Cost will be $5 and the sign-up deadline will be Friday, Oct. 5. This will be a Bartlett Cup Major tournament, so all points are doubled. The game will be individual stroke play from designated tees. Players in foursomes will compete against other players within flights. You may submit a foursome to play with; otherwise, foursomes will be randomly assigned. Wayne Cuff will be sending out a flyer to you soon and if you have any questions, contact him.

At the Sept. 4 regular Men's Club board meeting, we went over the 2019 Golf Calendar and the 2018/2019 Men's Club Tournament Schedule. We made some minor adjustments and changed the July 10, 2019, Format 1, to a "Three Club" format and the Nov. 13, 2019 Turkey Shoot format to a "Par 3" event. The board will do a final review and prepare a draft for submission to the Golf Committee.

The Golf Committee will take the submitted calendars from all of the golf clubs and incorporate them into a single Master Golf Calendar, which they will submit to the Lake Wildwood Board for approval and incorporation into the Association's Master Calendar. This should all be done by mid-November. We will e-mail a copy of the final approved Master Golf Calendar to you as soon as it is approved. The 2018/2019 Tournament Schedule will be mailed to you by mid-October.

By the time you read this, Bill Hamilton and his crew will have finished the aeration and a week of healing will have taken place. Many thanks to Bill for the excellent job he does in making our aging course a thing of beauty.