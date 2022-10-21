Spooky Plans for Your Halloween Enjoyment

Families enjoy trick or treating in Lake Wildwood

Submitted Photo

October has arrived and Halloween is just around the corner. We will be celebrating in Lake Wildwood with two days of festivities.

On October 30 from 6:00-9:00 p.m., the Lake Wildwood Walking Trail mutates into the Spooky Trail. A Spooky Trail block party will be held along Lake Wildwood Drive in the section between the end of the trail at Sun Forest and Foxtail Drives., where Wildflower Drive meets Lake Wildwood Drive. The road will be closed during the party, and detour signs will guide traffic around the event. Parking will be available on nearby streets.

Trick or treat map

Submitted Photo

Residents are asked to bring flashlights for their safety. The less courageous among us might want to walk the trail earlier in the evening: from 6:00-7:00 p.m. the trail will be mildly scary, from 7:00-8:00 p.m. it will be moderately scary, and from 8:00-9:00 p.m. it will be frightening!

The Potluck Band will play during the event. There will also be a hayride shuttling between the Sun Forest end of the trail and Wildflower Drive or you can stay and enjoy the spooky block party.

On October 31 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. there will be trick-or-treating on Lake Forest Drive and Ringtail Road (see map). The roads will be closed during the event for the safety of the trick-or-treaters. Glow stick necklaces will be passed out at two locations, where both Ringtail Road and Lake Forest Drive meet Lake Wildwood Drive.

There will be two bands serenading the trick-and-treaters. PK & Pray will play on Lake Forest Drive and the Potluck Band on Ringtail Road. Volunteers from the Parks and Recreation Committee will be pouring hot, spiced (not spiked!) cider at two locations for parents to enjoy. Volunteers will also hand out candy at tables located along the route, and many houses will be distributing candy as well. Porta potties will be set up for your convenience, as well as trash cans.

We hope everyone is working on their costumes and that we will see plenty of ghosts, ghouls, superheroes, Disney princesses, dogs, cats, witches, and whatever else the imagination can concoct. Donations of candy will be accepted at both Member Services and the Community Center. So, put October 30 and 31 on your calendars and come join in the fun!