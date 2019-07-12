Special Thanks to All

KIM: Box plz

We would like to thank our residents for helping make last week’s July 4th celebrations safe and smooth.

We had no serious Ssecurity incidents on the July 4th. Compliance with parking rules was amazingly high and even with our high level of enforcement we only found nine (9)violations out of the hundreds of cars parked.

The Gates sold 135 daily parking passes that day which helped guests stay within the Rules. We had only a small handful of calls about illegal fireworks inside the Community and the best part was no fires!

We did have several calls that were believed to be gun shots from the hills outside the community near Minnow Way.