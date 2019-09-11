Social Car Show Marks 5th

The Lake Wildwood Social Committee is proud to present the Fifth Annual Car Show. All Lake Wildwood residents and their guests are invited to show their cars and trucks.

You and your guests may each display as many vehicles as you wish, all for only one fee of $10.00 for each owner.

We want to see every type of vehicle — if it is special to you, show it!

Entry forms are available from the Community Center office and the Administration office or by emailing bettytowne@comcast.net or by calling 205-9652.