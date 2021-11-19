Small Business Saturday Returns to Penn Valley

Saturday, November 27, 2021, is now officially designated as ‘Small Business Saturday’ for Penn Valley.

Photo submitted by Destiny Bradt

The Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce and Penn Valley’s Wildflower Nursery Garden and Gift Shoppe are teaming up once again to promote and present the fourth annual ‘Small Business Saturday’ day of activities and shopping for Penn Valley. Saturday, November 27, 2021, is now officially designated as ‘Small Business Saturday’ for Penn Valley.

Small Business Saturday is the day following the most popular holiday shopping day in the country, ‘Black Friday’, where people flock to malls and big box stores in droves to become lost in the sea of crowds, traffic, and madness. Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express to help small businesses do more business. In 2016, an estimated $16.3 billion was spent at small independent businesses on Small Business Saturday.

Wildflower Nursery Garden and Gift Shoppe along with Penn Valley True Value Hardware will be the official ‘Small Business Saturday’ headquarters and host for the Penn Valley Village Center. The Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will be on site to greet guests and provide information about shopping opportunities and specials throughout the Village Center and all of Penn Valley.

Coupons from local businesses have been created specifically for Small Business Saturday and will be available at the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce booth located in the Wildflower Nursery parking lot. Stop by and pick up your coupons for a fun day of shopping and get to know your local merchants and all they have to offer the community.

The topper to this great event and opportunity will be that the day will be capped off by the Martines Family’s 18th Annual Cowboy Christmas celebration at the Penn Valley Shopping Center starting at 4:30 p.m. Plan on making a day of it at the Penn Valley Village Center and throughout Penn Valley.