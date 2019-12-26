SIRs Celebrates Christmas

Members of Sons In Retirement (SIR) Lake Wildwood Branch and their lady guests were treated to a brilliant Christmas performance by the Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus on Dec. 12 at the Community Center in Lake Wildwood. This talented group of lovely ladies demonstrated their love of singing some innovative arrangements of Christmas songs. The lunch featured Prime Rib and Tiramisu for dessert.

Our membership increased by 20 percent in 2019. SIR luncheons are on the third Thursday of the month. The $20.00 lunch cost includes food, service, tax and tip. A wide variety of programs come from members’ suggestions.

SIR is a social and not a service organization. Its goal is to celebrate the dignity of our golden years. No need to be retired. You don’t have to live in Lake Wildwood. Ladies are invited three times a year.

Annual dues are only $20.00. Our first 2020 meeting is on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Please call Bob Welti 432-3025 to learn how to join SIR. Come join the fun!

CUTLINE

Vicki Goss conducts the Lake Wildwood Woman’s Chorus at the SIR Christmas luncheon