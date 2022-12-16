Simply Gorgeous at Every Age

Photo courtesy of Kelly Piercey

Employee Diane Crow

Whim is a magical clothing boutique in Penn Valley that opened its doors in 2016. From day one, owner Kelly Piercey set out to make sure women were truly heard. Six years later, Whim is known as the go-to boutique for finding the perfect style, fit, and comfort.

Before moving to Penn Valley I owned a 5000 square foot Day Spa in the San Francisco Bay Area for 25 years. Helping women look and feel good is my personal passion. Opening a full service boutique seemed like a perfect next step. Besides helping women find great fashions we are also to assist with cosmetics. Our staff is fully trained in Bare Minerals cosmetics.

If I’m being completely honest, that took a while! We listen very carefully to our customer’s wants and needs. We all seem to have parts of our bodies we would like to accentuate and other parts we would like to minimize. We don’t just sell clothes, we dress women and spend the time to bring out the best in our customers. It’s our passion!

Photo courtesy of Kelly Piercey

Employee Vicki Sartori

Habitat Clothing, Color Me Cotton, Renuar & Liverpool are just few of our favorites. They are wonderful lifestyle brands. We love clothes that can be dressed up or down just by changing a few accessories. Many of our customers travel and love the flexibility of our fashions.

We carry most lines in sizes XS-XXL (0-18).

In addition to our fashions, we also carry Brighton Jewelry, Bare Minerals Cosmetics, Spa Bath & Body Products & Wearable Gifts.

We understand that our customers are all unique and want their clothes to be as well. I remember when we first opened our customers said that they didn’t want to see the same outfits on their friends. I immediately recognized the need for variety. We have now items arriving every single day. I typically order six pieces in each style and when they’re gone, they are gone. We do special orders by request whenever possible.

That’s an easy question—I love watching our amazing customers and staff interacting or as I like to call it playing dress up! The relationships are so joyful and genuine and the laughter is contagious! It is a daily occurrence seeing customers who have never met helping each other find great outfits. That’s priceless!

Photo courtesy of Kelly Piercey

Employees Diane Crow & Lindsey Ruckman

We often joke about our obsession with finding a perfect pair of jeans for all women. Whim now carries 20 different fits and styles. Every woman wants to find pair of jeans that is super comfortable & figure-flattering. Whether it’s a super skinny, full length or crop, we help our customers find their go-to jeans.

One boutique is plenty! We are so happy with our location in Penn Valley! Whim is only 10 minutes from Grass Valley and 15 minutes from Nevada City. Our customers don’t seem to mind the drive. Everyday our we hear someone say thank you for being here in Penn Valley, we no longer need to drive to Roseville! Our main customer base is from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe.

Whim is located at 17562 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley, and their business hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call (530) 559-3954 or visit http://www.whimbebeautiful.com .