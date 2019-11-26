Shoot the Turkey

The Turkey Shoot Tournament was run on Tuesday, Nov. 19, and we had more rules and scoring possibilities than anyone could shake a stick at … or should I say shake a golf club at? Anyway, visualize 50 or so Niners with score card in hand and writing notations down while pushing that little white ball around. If you didn’t know better, you might have thought it was an accountant’s convention.

After the scores were figured out, the proud winners were announced. Here are the results of this year’s Turkey Shoot:

(Please place the results here)

As in the past, each winner get a $20. gift certificate at Holiday Market. So, congrats to our lucky and happy winners.

We had another contest going on at the tourney — closest drive to the pin on the three par holes. John Vogel made a miraculous shot on number 3, ending up just four feet from the hole. He won and was a very happy camper for the rest of the round. Mark Malak was closest to the pin on number nine but at 58 feet he wasn’t quite as happy as Vogel. Another miraculous shot was made last month in Hawaii; Chito Gonzaga made a hole in one while on vacation. Nice going, guys.

Bob Martin, of Membership, says we now have 120 members. New or renewed members are Larry Rogers, Lynn DeFreece, Rich Morris and John Morello. Make them welcome when you see them out on the course.

Here’s a heads-up on a scam that happened to me. A week ago an official looking Costco page appeared on my screen asking for me to take a survey. I started to take it and then decided to erase what I started. That afternoon I stopped by to fill up at Costco and my card was declined. I had to get a new card. But when I spoke to people at Costco they said they would never send out a request for a survey to their customers. So lesson to be learned — be careful.

Finally, our Annual Meeting Breakfast will be Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Cedar Room at the Clubhouse. Serving begins at 9:00 a.m.

Please make sure you complete the survey we are making whether you are or not attending. This is not a scam. Happy holidays.