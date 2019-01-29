Shi Lanka—Day-to-day travel a formidable undertaking.

Second in a three-part series

Serving as the management officer in Sri Lanka (1987–1990) presented Ambassador Browning with issues he had yet to face in his previous positions. The country was plagued with violence, fueled by the insurrections of two people groups, the Tamils and the Sinhalese. Day-to-day travel could be a formidable undertaking.

The tumult was having a detrimental impact upon all those living in the capital, Colombo, especially the children, who witnessed unspeakable atrocities as they journeyed to and from school.

The State Department has several psychiatrists stationed around the world to help diplomats and their families cope with the effects of living amidst such volatility. It was the first assignment in which Browning faced such an enormous strain upon the families, and he brought one of the psychiatrists to Colombo to support the American diplomatic community there.

Following Sri Lanka, Steven returned to Africa to serve in Tanzania as the deputy chief of mission (1993–1996), a role similar to that of a CEO of a large company. Browning's job was to see to it that all the agencies, including the Defense Department and the Peace Corps, were working together to accomplish the objectives specific to the region — this during a time when Tanzania was undergoing a structural shift from a single-party government to a multi-party democracy, and from an economy based upon socialism to one formatted on capitalism. American experts were brought in to help lay a solid foundation during the transition.

Another significant issue that was present during Browning's time of service in Tanzania was the influx of Rwandan refugees.

Browning says that "600,000 fled to Tanzania, 250,000 in 48 hours, primarily by foot with just what they could carry. The burden on Tanzania for providing food, water, shelter, health care, security, etc. was huge, and they turned to the U.S., the U.N. and other donor countries for help. The U.S. embassy spent many months finding, organizing and delivering relief supplies." With two-thirds of a diplomat's career being overseas and one-third being stateside, Browning's next position was with the State Department in Washington, D.C., where he took on the role of the executive director of the Bureau of African Affairs (1996–1998). The position required implementing the policy objectives of the President and Secretary in all 48 countries of Africa, which meant that he was in charge of all of the logistics for all 48 embassies. Sometimes this meant having to relocate resources from one embassy to another, which wasn't always conducive to gaining popularity.

Next, Steven took another two-year assignment as the dean of the School of Professional and Area Studies at the Foreign Service Institute in Washington, D.C., (1998–2000.) Under Browning's supervision, curriculum was revamped, leadership training was increased and the distance learning component was "greatly expanded," enabling diplomats to access training upon demand from their own countries of service, rather than returning to Washington, D.C. It saved taxpayers a tremendous amount of money.

Following that assignment, the need arose for Browning to come to California, as his mother-in-law was having some health difficulties. Steven accepted an assignment (2000–2003) as diplomat in residence at USC, which enabled his wife to tend to her mother's needs. She was grateful for the opportunity, as much of her mother's care had fallen to her siblings while she lived overseas.

As diplomat in residence, Browning worked at recruiting for the State Department. He also served as a guest speaker for the School of International Relations, the Law School and the Business School. He taught a course on diplomacy and traveled the entire West Coast, including Alaska and Hawaii, guest lecturing and recruiting.

During this time, Secretary of State Colin Powell began to recognize that the State Department was understaffed. He asked the President for 300 more diplomats than were currently employed.

"We didn't lack applicants," says Browning, "but they were seeing a pattern developing, with a high percentage of applicants from the East Coast applying, with little representation from the rest of the country." Browning's position evolved to allow for a second diplomat in residence in California — one residing at UC Santa Barbara and the other, Steven, relocated to UC Davis.

It was at that time, that he became familiar with Nevada County, his wife having an uncle in Colfax. With one year left to serve as diplomat in residence, Browning's wife stayed in southern California, and he commuted to Davis from his residence in Grass Valley.

The Brownings purchased land in 2002 and built their home off of Bitney Springs in 2003. It was the same year in which he would be commissioned as ambassador to the Republic of Malawi and receive another challenging assignment which had been entirely unforeseen.

Lake Wildwood will be hosting Ambassador Steven Browning's lecture series, "Current Issues in Foreign Policy," every Tuesday night of February from 6:00–8:00 p.m.