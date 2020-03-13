Hooray!! On March 2, Penelope Crumpley had her first ever Hole-in-One on hole #11. She used a 5 Hybrid club, a Callaway ball and was playing from the Pine tees which put her on the green tee on 11. Congratulations Penelope! This is the first hole in one any of our gals has had here in a couple of years. And there were a lot of us playing that day that got to celebrate with her!

She didn’t see it go in the hole!! But Chris Fridman and Bridget Buford were there playing with her and they did see it go in!

Results for the 2/27 Even Steven tournament are in. Your scores were posted for you after golf by the Pro Shop.

Congrats to all the following ladies……

Birdies

Karen Price – #6

Sandy Twohig – #11

Chip-ins

Connie Berg – #6

Mary Moyer – #7

Overall Low Net

Joyce Maddox – 71

And here are the winners:

Flight 1

1st Place Chris Fridman ES score 37

2nd Place Karen Price ES score 39

Flight 2

1st Place Susan Sainz ES score 37

2nd Place Sandy Twohig ES score 39*

3rd Place Connie Berg ES score 39*

Flight 3

1st Place Betsy Szyper ES score 35

2nd Place Maria Fahey ES score 36

3rd Place Sandy Turzak ES score 38*

Flight 4

1st Place Shari Davis ES score 34

2nd Place Joyce Maddox ES score 37

*Ties broken using back nine method

On March 5, we played a Flighted Individual Low Net round. Congrats to all the flight winners and the following ladies with Special accomplishments……

Birdies

Joan Dickerson #3

Penelope Crumpley #18

Mary Jane Brusher #3

Chip-ins

Nina Quintal #12

Marilyn Baca #10

Susan Sainz #4

Betsy Szyper #13

Joanne Zemetra #6

Mary Jane Brusher #3

Liz Simpson #12

Joyce Maddox #12

Overall Low Net

Marilyn Baca 68

Shari Davis 68

Liz Simpson 68

Flight winners were:

Flight 1

1st Place Nina Quintal Net 70

2nd Place Jian Dickerson Net 72

Flight 2

1st Place Marilyn Baca Net 68

2nd Place Linda Thode Net 73

3rd Place Susan Sainz Net 75

Flight 3

1st Place Betsy Szyper Net 72

2nd Place Sandy Turzak Net 73*

3rd Place Joanne Zemetra Net 73*

Flight 4

1st Place Shari Davis Net 68*

2nd Place Liz Simpson Net 68*

3rd Place Joyce Maddox Net 69

*Ties broken using back nine method

Our Invitational will be here before you know it! Here is the latest information from Maddie to help get us in the Las Vegas Groove!

“Our ladies 18-hole golf invitational, “An-Tee-Up!”, is May 28th and 29th. The theme this year centers around Las Vegas and our committee is hard at work to include various side games on which you may place your bets! Even though this fun event is sponsored and run by our ladies 18-hole club, it is open to ALL female LWW property owners. You just need a team of 4 ladies (either 2 LWW members with 2 guests or 1 LWW member with 3 guests) to sign up. We can even pair you up with another twosome or help you find a guest to invite. We look forward to a great time this year, as always, so review those poker rules, think of cart decorations and come ready to roll the dice as you roll in your putts! For more information or if you have any questions, call or text Maddie Graham at 530-575-6584.”

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings. Contact Sandy Twohig 432-0640 for details on how to join our club.

My next article is due March 25th. If you have any club related information or know a club member who did well at an away play day, please be sure to let me know so I can make sure to mention it next time. Your help makes this article possible! Have fun, I will see you on the course.