Shake-up of LWA Board: President resigns, Member quits

Message from General Manager Bob Mariani

Mr. Valentine – Board Presidency Resignation

Mr. Conway – Board Resignation

We must unfortunately announce that although Jack Valentine will continue serving as a Board Member, Mr. Valentine submitted his resignation as President of the Board effective today.

We thank Mr. Valentine for serving as President during the past several months and dealing with several difficult issues.

In addition to Mr. Valentine’s resignation, Bill Conway has submitted his resignation from the Board. This leaves the Board with a decision to make regarding Mr. Conway's replacement.