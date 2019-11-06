Serene backdrop draws players to Nevada City for bridge sectional

Cutline: Bridge players traveled from around northern California, Nevada and Oregon for the Gold Country Sectional in Nevada City. Photo: Deanna Heyser

The Lake Wildwood Duplicate Bridge Club and Unit 461 enjoyed another successful Gold Country Sectional at the scenic St. Canice Center in Nevada City Oct. 18–20.

According to tournament co-chair Jim Hook of Penn Valley, there was an increase of 10 tables over last year —113 tables over three days.

“We had players from as far as Ashland, Oregon, from Sacramento, the Bay Area, Reno and Carson, Nevada,” Hook said.

Players from outside the area always enjoy visiting historic Nevada City and neighboring Grass Valley during the tournament, as well as the woodland setting at St. Canice Center.

“People love the venue. You’re out in the forest and it’s just peaceful,” said tournament coordinator Jamie Newman of Nevada City. “And the warmth and friendliest of our players is a big deal.”

Players from Unit 461 shared home-baked breakfast breads and muffins, along with classics like deviled eggs and unique items such as curried chicken salad sandwiches. Food chair Joyce Hopkinson of Auburn kept fresh platters coming out of the kitchen all day long.

“Because of past experiences, most of the people knew we had an excellent sectional,” Hook noted. “They were telling us now nice the facility was and how wonderful the food that our people had prepared was.”

Sectional director Steve Kaessner of Chico echoed those comments, especially the “exceptionally friendly” players. “As the director, I had more fun than you might expect for working so hard,” he said.

Barbara Langdon of Nevada City co-chaired the tournament with Hook, who is also the director of the Lake Wildwood Duplicate Bridge Club. Unit 461 of the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) holds duplicate games weekly at the Golden Empire Grange and Eskaton Village in Grass Valley, Lake Wildwood and Lake of the Pines.

Bev Britton is the program chair for the Lake Wildwood Duplicate Bridge Club. For more information on the Club, contact her at bevbritton@sbcglobal.net.