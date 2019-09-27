September Lady Niners Luncheon Meeting Wrap

This month Captain Deborah Stein called the meeting to order wearing an orange flower in her hair. She went on to introduce Nonie Heibel from the 18-Hole Golf Club who spoke to us about their upcoming Swing for the Cure on Oct. 3. It will be a best ball tournament and there are several ways to join the festivities.

You can join and play for $70.00 per person and form your own two-some or four-some. You can come for the luncheon only or donate to the cause. Sign up in the Pro Shop for this wonderful event, which will aid the Sierra Nevada Hospital cancer program.

Captain’s Trophy will start on Oct. 1 and final play on Oct. 15. It is “What’s Hat All About.” It is about the hat, whether crazy, fancy or just servable — bring it to play and enjoy the fun. Win $30.00 and buy a new hat after the crowning by Captain Deborah.

Our treasurer, Judy Pappas, has a preliminary budget to be approved by the board with some fine tuning. The dues will remain at $90.00 and an email is being sent out to all Niners. Please print, complete and write the check and return to Randi by Nov. 1. Late fee will be applied after Nov. 15.

Alma Ortega-Avery showed a video of the new Rule #13. If a ball moves on the green, there is no penalty and needs to go back. No club can be placed on the green to align your put and no one can stand behind a player to give putting advice. Damage on the green can be repaired without making a path to the hole for your ball. A ball wedged between the flagstick and the hole is “holed.”

Randi Kemper reported that we have a new member interested, Patricia Lujan.

Miss Halloween, Claire Ross, reported that Oct. 29 is our Halloween party. The theme this year is “Sticky Hair Affair.” The tournament will be a best ball with surprises. The menu is “Scare Your Hair into Sticky Spikes” at $18.00. Sign up in the Pro Shop so you do not miss this spectacular event.

Jerri Morello thanked the Niners for all their support during Team Play. At Regional Tournament we were six strokes out. Well done, Lake Wildwood Lady Niners.

Mary Sowers, Dawn Castaldo and Linda Campbell, our Tournament ladies, announced the following results:

Break Net: Rose Frazier-Hart, Rita Texeira, Patti Haney, Pat Paulo, Patricia O’Toole, Linda Campbell, Alma Ortega-Avery, Doris Heisler, Arlene Thelen, Deborah Stein and Nancy Black.

Chip in: Annette Saavedra, Kay Tuttle and Mary Sowers.

Birdie: Alma Ortega-Avery.

Broke 50: Patricia O’Toole 49 X 2, Rose Frazier-Hart, 47.

Judy Blue reported for Handicap the Most Improved Golfer, Rita Texeira.

Lonni Hoyt led the Lady Niners in a birthday celebration for August and September.

Cherie Mayfield asked that all Eclectic Tournament players turn in their forms and plastic holders. She needs all results to announce the winners.

Bambi Flanigan reported on the Golf Committee, announcing that the rules for driving on Holes #1 and #10 has passed and enjoy. There have been 11 PUP sold and one couple is part of the 11. Paul Towne completed a video of the golf and it is on the website. Irrigation project will be going ahead for spring and summer of 2020.

Mary Sowers reported on the Fall Dinner Dance. Tickets are on sale as of the end of the meeting. “Wish Upon a Star” is the theme and the band SOLOS are returning to help us kick up our heels. Dinner is either Prime Rib or Chicken or Vegan and it is a sit-down meal. It will start with appetizers with a no-host bar. followed with dinner. Gather together your golf buddies and reserve a table. Tables are going fast. The cost is $60.00 per person for a fabulous night of dancing and good food.

Judy Armstrong Reilly reported on the survey with a PowerPoint presentation. She pointed out first that 102 members were contacted and 11 did not respond. Weather has an impact on play. Most players do not want to play in excessive rain, heat or cold. Many do not like competitive play and others have health issues.

Asked about the General Meeting, the majority think it is good to be informed and like the social aspect. However, at times the meeting too long and food too expensive and is not of the best quality.

Next, approximately 16% of the players do not like draw day and wish to play with their group. Cost of playing is not a major factor. Many members are all right with the way things are. Most of the Niners know what WNHGA is but do not participate in their events.

Our membership’s largest age group is 70–79 with over 80 is the second largest group.

The final question on the survey was would you be willing to serve on the board? The degree of “no” was varied but clear.

The 2020 board has been selected and are: Captain – Judy Armstrong Reilly; Co-Captain – Alma Ortega Avery; Secretary – Ginny Kirkley; Treasurer – Judy Pappas; Tournaments/Team Play – Jerri Morello; Handicap – Carol Jacques; Rules – Randi Kemper: Membership – Cherie Mayfield.

Captain Deborah Stein had new business for the members. The “Submission of Two Year Trial of Combo LWW Niners and 18-Hole Club Inclusion” was presented. Members present were asked to submit written “yes” or “no” vote immediately after the meeting adjourned. The votes would be counted by Carlis and Judy Pappas, and the result will be emailed to members ASAP. There was a quorum present.

Meeting was adjourned and the next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, after a shotgun play, followed by a Halloween luncheon party. Costumes are suggested but you can come if you wish as nine-hole lady golfers.