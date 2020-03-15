Security Fears Poor Census Return will Delay Gate Access

The Public Safety Committee (PSC) met on Thursday, March12. LWA Board members Randy Smith, Chris Heisler, and Carol Fairfull were in attendance.

Randy Smith reported on recent LWA Board activity. Board activity was mostly unrelated to PSC issues.

Pete Newell, Security Supervisor, reported the new security software (gate access) installation is proceeding as they attempt to work-out-the-bugs and to get the new system working. Fiber optic cable is being put in which will connect the two entrance gates with the LWA admin office and allow the sharing of data.

Newell said he is concerned that only about half of residents have returned their Association census forms listing current vehicles and residents. He anticipates delays at entrance gates when the new software is up and running, and gate arms will not open for window decals and cards which have not been updated.

Newell said he plans to resume the Stonegate/Public Safety town hall monthly meetings. April’s meeting date will be announced soon.

Barbara Tiegs, chairperson of the Fire Risk Reduction Working Group, reported last month’s town hall meeting was well attended by 210 residents, and also watched on live screen by an additional couple of hundred people. The meeting focused on required CA Fire Code regulations related to landscape vegetation clearance.

Tiegs said the Working Group will now continue focusing on establishing neighborhood group areas, their traffic flow concerns, and other issues relating to evacuation planning. The group is also focusing on vegetation management: continuing defensible space advisory visits and planning for several more yard waste drop events in the coming year. The next drop is planned for Friday April 17 at the LW campground property. It will be for any LW (non-commercial) resident or a resident may accompany their paid gardener or tree trimmer.

Virginia Gompertz, Fire Safe Council liaison announced a campaign to support the Penn Valley Fire Benefit Assessment. A fundraiser party at Commodore Park on March 14 will kickoff the campaign. The assessment, if approved by voters, would provide additional money for Penn Valley Fire to hire 6 more firefighter/paramedic personnel. Ballots will be mailed to residents in April and must be returned by mail or dropped off by June 2.

Gompertz said the “Chat with the Fire Chief” meetings will continue monthly. They will be held at LW and in Penn Valley on alternate months. The next LW meeting will be in May, details to be announced.

PSC chairman Gene Vander Plaats announced new 2020 Fire Guides are being printed and will be sent to residents in a future issue of the TWI.

The Public Safety Committee meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 3:00 pm in the Dogwood Room at the Community Center. The next meeting will be April 9. All Lake Wildwood residents are invited to attend.