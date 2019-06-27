Second Open Mike Night Packs the House

The new Lake Wildwood Open Mike Night was in full swing on Monday, June 24 with its second event for a growing supportive audience. The Open Mike had its successful inaugural night earlier in June. The live acoustic venue was held on the Oaks Clubhouse patio—kissed by pleasant summer evening breezes under the high ceiling fans. The people attending enjoyed the casual Oaks Clubhouse ambiance, some excellent food and drink—and, of course, lots of live acoustic guitar music and vocals offered up by nine musicians from the area, including several songs from Lake Wildwood’s Music Club.

Held on the second and fourth Mondays of the month, the Lake Wildwood Open Mike Nights begin at 6pm and end after 8pm+. Unlike a jam, this “easy-on-ears” Open Mike night offers snacking and dining patrons a unique experience with enjoyable selections of live music by local singer/songwriters. Performers sing original tunes to popular classic covers and sing-alongs. No reservations are required for Oaks Clubhouse customers. For further info see the Oaks Clubhouse page on Facebook or inquire at the clubhouse directly. For musicians interested in singing a set text the Open Mike Host, Bernie Theobald, at 925-351-3672 or email him at: bjt47@comcast.net.