Screening or Camouflaging Propane Tanks

Now that many of you wonderful Lake Wildwood homeowners have removed the vegetation around your propane tanks, you are probably contemplating what you can do to hide the darned thing. To help you decide what you can and want to do, see the photos of propane tank covers that have been permitted.

There are three basic options to hide a tank: (1) screen it with fireproof materials; (2) paint it with the proper paint; or (3) bury it. All require approval from EMO.

Article V, section 8 (g) of the Lake Wildwood Declaration requires that storage tanks be screened from view from the street or adjoining properties. Rule 6.20.21 (B) (5) requires that propane tanks be screened or otherwise camouflaged with fire resistant materials and that the screening or camouflage must be approved by EMO. However, the process is usually quite simple.

If you propose screening similar to the examples, the approval should be quite quick. The screens illustrated that look like wood are made of cement board, the best-known brand of which is Hardie Board. If you use cement board, be sure to have the posts of metal, not wood. The screening must have at least a six-inch opening below it. It needs to be accessible at the bottom so leaves and other debris can be cleaned out. For this reason, you may wish to screen only on three sides, or have one side removable.

If you choose to have an artistic painting done on the tank, that design will have to be approved. The propane companies have warned that if a tank is painted artistically, the paint must be not only oil-based and fire resistant but also light in color, as the summer heat can make a dark colored tank dangerously hot. An FAQ on painting requirements can be found at: https://www.propane101.com/propanetankcolor.htm. NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) Rule 58 requires that tanks be painted a heat reflective color, and California has no further rules. Pinterest has many ideas and you can probably find someone from Artists of the Oaks who is willing to do the project.

If you come up with a creative design you wish to share, be sure to send it to Lake Wildwood Administration, info@lwwa.org, to request that it be posted on the website.

If you have Ferrell Gas, the company will come out and paint your tank, or replace it if they determine they need to do so, at no charge.

Burying the tank is also an option and is probably the safest thing to do. In addition to the aesthetic benefits, the temperature of the tank is fairly constant and many of the tanks can hold larger amounts, so you can try to time propane purchases when prices are better. Having a buried tank also means neither you nor the neighbors have to look at it! All you have is a little lump in the yard that is barely noticeable and blends into your landscape.

If you are considering burying your tank, be sure to get detailed information from your gas supplier and any contractors and required permits. Ferrell Gas will not supply the tank if you bury it. You must buy it and pay all costs of installation and maintenance. If you use Suburban, you will have to pay for the excavation but Suburban supplies and installs the tank, tests it for leaks, rents it to you and installs sensors to detect any leaks. Currently the rent is about $150 per year for a 500-gallon tank, and about $100 per year for a 250-gallon one, plus the cost of your propane of course. Suburban also maintains the tank.

We hope this helps you in deciding what you wish to do to camouflage your tank.