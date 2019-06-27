Scrambling in the Heat

As it turned out, June 18 was one of the hottest days of the year, but our Lake Wildwood Niners were out to show the world nothing can stop our sturdy men from playing a tournament.

It was a four-man scramble, where each player has a turn at making a better shot and improving one score for the hole. And as you see some of the scores were better than par for each of the nine holes played. The two winning teams came in with 34 — that’s an average of 3.7 per hole. Pretty good, I’d say.

Here are the results — read ‘um and weep:

First Place Tie, two teams: Group 10A, Score 34, Mike Stratman, Kurt Schlageter, Ed Launcher and Tom Lalli; Group 17A, Score 34, Joe Mutascio, Andy Nichols, Vince Mutascio and Ray Macintyre.

Third Place: Group 13A, Score 35, Tim Lawver, Jon Lawver, Barna Szabo and Chito Gonzaga.

Fourth Place Tie, four teams: Group 11A, Score 36, Bud Angel, Bob Martin, Pablo Valasco and Bill Mann; Group 15A, Score 36, Mark Stanley, Dan Heibel, Robert Rich and Rich Kahill; Group 12A, Score 36, Chuck Strang, PK Frawley, Andy Sponsler and Wendell Meyer; Group 14A, Score 36, Roger Beilman, Milo Schmidt, Ron Spooner and Jim Neilsen.

Total of 44 golfers participated. Evidently, the hot weather didn’t take a toll of their scoring. Nice going to all our winners. Thanks to all who braved the heat.

We did have some controversy with our nearest to the hole contest, which was started at last month’s tourney. It was decided that no payout would be made to anyone because there were different opinions of the rules. Thirty-five members entered that extra contest and the Niner board will try to figure out how to handle the payouts.

The past month we have two new members who joined the Niners — Russ Tonda and Tex Biertuempfel. If you get a chance, welcome these new members and make them feel at home. We have a great golf layout to play and now let’s make it the friendliest as well.

Bernie Scalisi is our featured member this month. His wife, Terry, suggested he not provide any bio information because he hasn’t lived a remarkable life. However, when you look over the schools that he attended and graduated from and taught at, you’ll realize just how remarkable a life he led.

His undergrad and post grad schools are CCNY (New York) Wagner College (Staten Island) Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania) and Pace College (New York). In addition he taught at Santa Clara University (California) Golden Gate College (San Francisco), Los Positas College and started on Long Island, New York, teaching high school math. All in all, that’s an awful lot of schools to have in his background.

Bernie is one of two things — either he is an absolute genius on a variety of subjects or a slow learner.

He graduated from CCNY and Wagner with a BS in math and economics and a MBA with distinction from Pace, where his thesis before moving to California was “Managing the Earthquake Risk.”

In 1974 Bernie and Terry moved to California and Bernie immediately went back to college, this time to Wharton School, where he learned “Scientific Methods for Risk Management.” His work included Cooper & Lybrand and Ross Stores, where he used his risk management and insurance knowledge.

Before moving to Lake Wildwood in 2007, he lived in Danville, California, for 30 years.

Bernie is somewhat of a show-off, though. He is the only Niner I know who walks our course no matter what, even in 100 degrees. And no matter what, I still like Bernie because we graduated from CCNY, New York, separated by a number of years. Maybe that’s why he can still walk the course.

Bernie, you are truly remarkable and a pleasure to have you and Terry as our neighbors.