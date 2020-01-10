Schools Student Arts Competition gets Two Major Sponsors

The Save our Bridge Campaign Committee and the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation are pleased to sponsor this year’s Nevada County Schools’ Student art competition. The subject of the competition is “Flowing Through History -The Bridgeport Bridge Restoration Project.”

This partnership with the Nevada County Schools Superintendent’s Office is a great opportunity for students throughout Nevada County to learn about the restoration of the iconic Bridge at Bridgeport, South Yuba River State Park and the significance this Bridge has in the history of California and Nevada County.

Nevada County Superintendent of Schools (NCSoS) is pleased to partner with the Bridgeport Restoration Celebration (BRC) Committee to help sponsor two student art competitions in celebration of the restoration and soon-to-be grand re-opening of the newly restored covered Bridgeport Bridge in Penn Valley.

All students across the county are encouraged to participate in this exciting opportunity to celebrate this 158-year-old historical structure. Two challenges for students include an art, painting or collage for students in grades K-12 and the second is a short 1-3 minute YouTube video for students in grades 4-12. Students are challenged to creatively depict the history of the South Yuba River State Park and the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.

One winner from every grade level will be presented with a cash award in April and all winners will be given the opportunity to be the first to walk across the bridge when it officially opens at the ribbon cutting ceremony in Fall 2020! All schools in the county have been sent the necessary information for teachers to help students submit their products by the deadline of 5:00 pm, February 28, 2020. The link provided below will take you to the site for more details on the competitions along with multiple classroom resources for teachers and students from how to make YouTube videos, the history of covered bridges to how to integrate bridge lessons across curriculum subject areas. For those interested, you may keep tabs on the progress of the restoration of the bridge by checking out the photo archive on the South Yuba River Park Association website (http://www.southyubariverstatepark.org/) and, under News, click on “Save Our Bridge Restoration”. If you have any questions about the bridge restoration project, contact the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee at historicbridge.publicity@gmail.com.

For detailed information on the student competition, please visit our Bridgeport Bridge Restoration Project Classroom Connection https://sites.google.com/nevco.org/bridgeportrestorationproject-c/student-competition and indicate your intent to participate, or contact Teena Corker at tcorker@nevco.org.