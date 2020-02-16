Scholarship and Equipment Top Fire Auxiliary Funding Effort

Penn Valley Fire Department is the only fire agency in the area that provides paramedic level of emergency medical care from the fire engine and ambulance transport. To meet this obligation our staff includes a firefighter/paramedic around the clock at each station. We are also the only fire district that has an auxiliary of volunteers who run the Penn Valley Fire District Thrift Shop, which is located behind the main station on Spenceville Road.

Twice per year the all-volunteer auxiliary staff holds a potluck luncheon at which they present the Fire Department with a donation. Recently Auxiliary President Lettie Lewis presented Chairman Bruce Stephenson with a semi-annual check for $49,000. $44,000 will go into our building and equipment fund and the remaining $5,000 will go towards our Paramedic Scholarship Program. The Auxiliary has been providing a similar level of funding twice a year for many years. These funds have enabled the Fire District to purchase equipment. There is no question that without these contributions the Fire Department’s fleet would be very dated. We are currently picking up our new ambulance in Ohio.

If you are looking for a bargain come by the Thrift Shop and while you are there, please thank these hard-working volunteers for all they do for your Fire Department and our community. They are always looking for volunteers to help them. If you are interested, please call them at 432-2195.