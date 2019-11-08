Saving Cell Service in Blackout Events

Save your Cell Phone Battery

• Turn off wifi, Only use this when you know you have WiFi.

• Turn off Bluetooth.

• Turn down the brightnees of your screen and turn off automatic adaptive brightness.

• In your “Settings” menu, turn on the “low battery usage” button.

Battery Back-Up Ideas

• Solar battery charges (camping stores). Recharge batteries during the day. Charge up phones, etc. at night. Or use for lights, etc., at night.

• Use your laptop to charge your phone.

• Use your car to charge your phone.

• UPS = Uninterrupted Power Supply. This UPS battery provides clean power (no power surges).