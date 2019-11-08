Saving Cell Service in Blackout Events
Nevada County Coalition of FireWise Communities
Save your Cell Phone Battery
• Turn off wifi, Only use this when you know you have WiFi.
• Turn off Bluetooth.
• Turn down the brightnees of your screen and turn off automatic adaptive brightness.
• In your “Settings” menu, turn on the “low battery usage” button.
Battery Back-Up Ideas
• Solar battery charges (camping stores). Recharge batteries during the day. Charge up phones, etc. at night. Or use for lights, etc., at night.
• Use your laptop to charge your phone.
• Use your car to charge your phone.
• UPS = Uninterrupted Power Supply. This UPS battery provides clean power (no power surges).
