Save the Dates

The Lake Wildwood Social Committee Presents the Annual Christmas Dance Party, Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Oaks Clubhouse. After dinner, walk over and enjoy the beautifully holiday-decorated Cedar Room while dancing the night away to the music of PK and Pray. Festivities start at 6:00 p.m. Cost: $25.00 per person, cash or check only! There will be a No Host Bar and an array of desserts and pastries to enjoy. More information to follow.

Major Change!

Wednesday, December 7 and Thursday, December 8, 2022 (6-9 p.m.)

Get started putting up those Holiday Decorations, the LWA Holiday Lighting Contest will be here very soon! Every year we look forward to the annual transformation of LWW into a festive winter wonderland and we appreciate all the hard work our community does to accomplish this.

Change: This year the Social Committee is asking that all houses that wish to participate in the Holiday Lighting Contest ENTER by submitting their name and address via email to LWWHolidayLights@gmail.com , or if you cannot email you can call (530) 268-5476 and leave the name, address and a way we can reach you if necessary.

Please enter so that we can publish all the addresses of homes that are decorated for the holidays.

Every house that enters will be added to the Honorable Mention list and published in The Wildwood Independent and eBits so please enter so we can list as many homes as possible.

Only those houses that enter by submitting their information before the deadline will be able to participate in the contest.

All entries must be submitted by midnight, Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Homes will be judged individually based on creativity and effort.

Clubhouse Gift Cards will be awarded to the top five winners.

Wednesday, December 7, a group of judges will view their assigned entries and give a point value to each home.

Thursday, December 8, the homes with the highest points from the previous night will be viewed by all the judges to determine the top five winners.

Home addresses must be visible where the lights can be seen and your lights must be on both nights (6-9 p.m.) in order to be included.

Please remember that the Judges are a combination of Social Committee members and other community residents and are all volunteers doing the best they can.

Judging results will be announced in eBits and The Wildwood Independent by home address. All residents are encouraged to tour these addresses as a part of their holiday season tradition and enjoy the creativity and talents of our neighbors.

Remember you must enter to be included in the judging and listings.

Please contact LWWHolidayLights@gmail.com if you have any questions about this traditional Lake Wildwood event.