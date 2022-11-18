Santa Claus is coming to town!
The holiday season is upon us, and Lake Wildwood will be hosting a Breakfast with Santa in the Cedar Room at The Oaks Clubhouse on Saturday, December 17. There will be two seatings: The first at 9 a.m. and the second at 11:15 a.m. Tickets are $10 for children (ages 2-15) and $20 for adults. Santa and Mrs. Clause are looking forward to visiting with all the children.
Tickets are limited for each of the two seatings and go on sale on Saturday, November 19 at 8:30 a.m. The sign-in line will be at the upper entrance of the Community Center. Starting at 8 a.m. on the day of the ticket sales, those wishing to purchase tickets to Breakfast with Santa will be issued a number on a first-come, first-served basis, and directed to the Dogwood Room for hot coffee while you wait for your number to be called to register and purchase your tickets.
This popular and fun-filled event is a favorite for families, and for the participating members of the Parks and Recreation Committee and the Parks and Recreation Department. If you have any questions, please call Andrew at the Community Center office at phone number (530) 432-3260.
Save the Dates
The Lake Wildwood Social Committee Presents the Annual Christmas Dance Party, Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Oaks Clubhouse. After dinner, walk over and enjoy the beautifully holiday-decorated Cedar Room while dancing the night away…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments