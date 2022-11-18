Santa Claus is coming to town!

Photo courtesy of Lake Wildwood Parks and Recreation Committee



The holiday season is upon us, and Lake Wildwood will be hosting a Breakfast with Santa in the Cedar Room at The Oaks Clubhouse on Saturday, December 17. There will be two seatings: The first at 9 a.m. and the second at 11:15 a.m. Tickets are $10 for children (ages 2-15) and $20 for adults. Santa and Mrs. Clause are looking forward to visiting with all the children.

Tickets are limited for each of the two seatings and go on sale on Saturday, November 19 at 8:30 a.m. The sign-in line will be at the upper entrance of the Community Center. Starting at 8 a.m. on the day of the ticket sales, those wishing to purchase tickets to Breakfast with Santa will be issued a number on a first-come, first-served basis, and directed to the Dogwood Room for hot coffee while you wait for your number to be called to register and purchase your tickets.

This popular and fun-filled event is a favorite for families, and for the participating members of the Parks and Recreation Committee and the Parks and Recreation Department. If you have any questions, please call Andrew at the Community Center office at phone number (530) 432-3260.