Youth Program center of Penn Valley Rotary Fundraiser

Serving youth is one of the core focuses of Penn Valley Rotary this year. Five major programs make up this group of opportunities for youth 8th grade through High School; they include: Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening , Rotary Eighth Grade Leadership , the club’s instrumental music and speech contest for High School students, and Rotary Youth Exchange.

“I had a wonderful time at RYLA. It really built on the experience I had at REGL during my eighth grade year. I learned so much about myself, my strengths and how I can work best in teams,” explains Maggie Pruett, a current graduate of the Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening and Penn Valley resident. This week long camp in Portola helps incoming High School Seniors discover their inner strengths as they begin their journey into young adulthood. REGL is the eighth grade version of RYLA, where teams of middle school students learn the benefits of working together to accomplish a school centered goal before embarking on their adventure into High School. This coming September, a team from Ready Springs School will join 110 other students for a weekend of learning and growing at the same camp in Portola.

All the costs for these individual students and teams are underwritten by the Penn Valley Rotary Club. RYLA costs $750 per student and the REGL team cost $1,500 per team.

“We send a minimum of two RYLA students from our community and one REGL team each year,” explains Dave Walker, Penn Valley Rotary Youth Service Chair. “We also award scholarships to three music and three speech contest winners from our club and these winners move on to the Area contests.”

To raise funds for these programs, Penn Valley Rotary will hold a Disc & Dine event on Tuesday, August 27 at Western Gateway Park. The son of one of the Rotary members will be on hand to show anyone interested how to play or increase their skills at Disc Golf. Fun games and practice rounds will highlight the clinic which is open to families from our community. After the clinic, a barbecue dinner is included in the $25 cost per adult, $10 for children under 10. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.pennvalleyrotary.org .

For more information regarding Disc & Dine or Penn Valley Rotary, visit their website at http://www.pennvalleyrotary.org.