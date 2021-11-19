Rotary Roundup
WOW Point Donations
Each year, the Penn Valley Rotary club provides food baskets for community families in need. The food is purchased with the help of Holiday Market through shoppers’ donations of their WOW points to our Rotary club account.
This year, we’ll be collecting points to feed 35 families selected by the Penn Valley School District. There will be a table of Penn Valley Rotarians at Holiday Market December 4 and December 11, reminding shoppers to donate their points to this food project.
Christmas Tree Pick-up
On the Saturday after New Years, the annual Christmas tree recycling event will take place in Lake Wildwood. Members of the Penn Valley Rotary club, the Nevada Union and Ready Springs Interact Clubs will roam the community with trucks and trailers to pick up trees and recycle them into Waste Management containers. Trees need to be out in front of homes on Friday evening, with pick up starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until noon on Saturday, January 8.
Donations for the pick up are encouraged and envelopes will be left on front porches.
Thanks to New Life Nursery
Although the rain was welcome October 24, our Penn Valley Rotary World Polio Day had to be postponed…Thanks to New Life Nursery, it was rescheduled to November 13.
The Rotary Club of Penn Valley meets the first and third Tuesday of each month for lunch at Players Pizza. Feel free to connect with the us either through our website http://www.pennvalleyrotary.org or our Facebook page facebook.com/groups/117486471633347
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving Holiday!!
