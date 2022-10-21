Rotary Roundup

Penn Valley Rotarians have the greatest time volunteering and helping with local activities! At the recent Fall Fest, we helped over 60 children make popsicle stick spider webs in celebration of fall. We had a few folks mention to us that they had been involved in Rotary Youth Exchange or Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening as youth in their communities. That was a blast connecting with them…

Another wonderful project in our community is the Thrive Student Store at Ready Springs School. This on-campus store provides groceries, hygiene products, and school supplies to all students. Students can “shop” at the store with points they earn for demonstrating empathy and kindness towards their classmates. Seventh and eighth graders work in the store to help stock, organize, and support the Thrive Student Store as an elective, giving them the opportunity to learn business skills. Penn Valley Rotary is currently working on a grant from our Rotary District to support food produced in the garden that will make its way to the Thrive Student Store. Members of the club will work at the gardens on Wednesdays throughout the year.

On World Polio Day, October 24, Rotary clubs throughout the world bring attention to Rotary International’s goal of eradicating polio. Players Sports Bar & Restaurant will be hosting a “Pints for Polio” event, donating 50 cents for each pint purchased between 6-9 p.m. on Monday, October 24. Come in and do your part to help eliminate the need for polio vaccines around the world.

And that’s what’s new around town…Join us for lunch at Penn Valley Rotary club each Tuesday at Players Sports Bar & Restaurant.