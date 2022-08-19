Rotary Roundup

Lindy Beatie Author Photo



Do you feel that summer is just racing along? So do us at the Rotary Club of Penn Valley. And school has already begun. Our club members are so generous! When asked to donate school supplies by the county for families serviced by Community Beyond Violence, every Rotary club in Western Nevada County stepped up. The barrels were full, confirming Rotary’s motto of Service above Self.

Some of the donated school supplies from Rotary of Penn Valley

One of the youth programs Rotary Club of Penn Valley supports is the Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening, or RYLA. This is a week long summer camp, in Portola at Grizzy Creek Ranch, for high school students entering their senior year. At camp, they work in teams to discover and develop their skills that will serve them as they navigate their way through college and adulthood. Our club sponsors two students to this camp. This year, Theo Van Vacas Gagnon was one of the sponsored students. He came back so excited and ready to take on new adventures in this life, giving a recap of his experience at a recent meeting.

Next month, a team of five eighth graders from Ready Spring School will be going up to the same camp for a weekend learning camp called Rotary Eighth Grade Leadership or REGL. We’re excited to hear about their experience upon their return.

Our club was also proud to sponsor Roots N Wings Wine cruise this year. We heard it was a great time!!

Rotary Club of Penn Valley meets every Tuesday (starting again in September) at Players Pizza for noon lunch. Check out our activities and speakers at pennvalleyrotary.org or on Facebook .