Rotary Roundup

Hope your 4th of July was wonderful, filled with parades, food and fireworks. We’re kicking off the new Rotary year with a fantastic first … after admitting women to Rotary in 1985, we finally have our first women Rotary International president. Jennifer Jones is a Rotarian from Windsor, Canada. She is the CEO of a media company and has a wonderful attitude about trying new things to help communities thrive. Her logo, pictured here, was designed by her brother.





One of the ways we support our greater Penn Valley community is by donating to organizations vital to our health and well being. The Rotary Club of Penn Valley Foundation provides scholarships to students and supports nonprofits like the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.

This year our club plans to work even closer with our schools by supporting Ready Springs Thrive Store and the garden projects at both Williams Ranch and Ready Springs. It’s great to see the schools focusing on agriculture education, given our community’s heavy focus on ag. We’re looking at having a Farm to Fork fundraiser in the fall to support these programs. Watch for announcements in TWI and The Union.

Mark your calendars for our Golf for Kids event on October 23, in partnership with Penn Valley Lions. It’s a simple social where golfers raise pledges for points. Interested? Connect with us at lindybeatie@gmail.com … put “Golf for Kids” in the subject line.

The Rotary Club of Penn Valley meets the first and third Tuesday at Players Pizza for lunch. In September, we will be meeting weekly. Come join us or check out our website at pennvalleyrotary.org or on our Facebook page.