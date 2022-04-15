Rotary Roundup

Lindy Beatie Author Photo



The day was beautiful with a cool beginning. Over 200 runners and walkers checked in at the start of the 21st Penn Valley Daffodil Run in front of Wildflower Nursery to support the community run that was held in-person for the first time in two years on April 3.

Members of the Rotary club of Penn Valley, the Penn Valley Lions Club, and the Penn Valley Chamber worked together to raise support for the schools, youth programs, and parks in this community. Special thanks go to the sponsors that supported this year’s event: True Value/Wildflower Nursery, Edward Jones, Lake Wildwood Association, Len Stevens Construction, Mike Bratton State Farm Insurance, New Life Nursery, Players Pizza, Penn Valley Mini Storage, Tomco Construction, Hank and Kandy Weston, Penn Valley Shopping Center, Sue Hoek, Ed and Sue James, Plaza Tire, Penn Valley Rodeo.

The overall winner of the male/5K was Pip Van Vacas Gagnon and female/5K was Erin Leigh. The overall winner male/10K was Bjorn Jones and female/10K was Bailey Cossentine. To welcome participants back from the run, a breakfast was hosted by the Penn Valley Chamber at the Penn Valley Fire Station.