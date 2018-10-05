Rotary Holiday Food Drive for Families in Penn Valley

By Nicole Van Vacas Gagnon,

PV Rotary, Chair, Public Information

Not too early to donate WOW points from the Holiday Market

The last few years the Rotary Club of Penn Valley has led an effort to feed 30 local Penn Valley families over the Winter holidays in partnership with the Parent Teacher Organization (PTOs) from the local schools, and the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce.

This is a significant undertaking in effort and impact; these families' children typically receive lunch, or lunch and breakfast at school.

So over the Winter break, families in need have an additional 1-2 extra meals per weekday to cover. Combine that with typical financial concerns over Holiday giving, and it can be very stressful.

Our Rotary Club coordinates the Holiday Meal, and supplemental food staples. The schools themselves also run a food drive, and help organize those items collected. The Chamber of Commerce has participated in the past with financial and packing contributions. Whatever isn't covered by community donations of WOW points is funded by Rotary.

Though it is still some time before the holidays, please consider helping this effort by donating your Holiday Market WOW points. For the WOW points, these can be donated any time during the checkout with your cashier and in increments of 1000 to the Penn Valley Rotary Club code 476. Any form of contribution is appreciated and is a fairly quick way to help neighbors in need over the holidays.