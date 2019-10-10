Rotary Continues the Fight to Beat Polio

Thursday, October 24, World Polio Day, thousands of Rotary clubs around the world will hold events and fund-raisers to recognize the progress Rotary has made in the global fight to end polio. Our western Nevada County Rotary clubs are also holding events to draw attention to this work and raise funds to continue the fight.

“There are still cases of this paralyzing disease cropping up in places like Afghanistan and Pakistan, so we are not done with this fight,” says Rotary assistant governor for western Nevada County, Anita Daniels.

When Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative more than three decades ago, polio paralyzed 1,000 children every day. Now, polio cases have dropped by 99.9 percent, from 350,000 cases in 1988 in 125 countries to 33 cases of wild poliovirus in 2018.

“Our Rotary clubs remain committed to the end. The world will be free of polio when there are no new cases for three years. We look forward to that day,” says Daniels.

All five Rotary Clubs will feature events to raise funds:

The Rotary Club of Penn Valley is partnering with Players Restaurant and Sports Bar with Pizza for Polio. Players will donate $1.00 of each pizza ordered all day on Oct. 24.

The Rotary Club of Grass Valley is partnering with 1849 Brewing Company for Pints for Polio for donations.

The Rotary Club of Grass Valley South is partnering with Round Table Pizza in the Brunswick Basin, and 49er Breakfast Rotary Club is partnering with Grass Valley Brewing Company.

The Rotary Club of Nevada City will be walking through Nevada City to “Give Polio the Boot,” starting at 7:00 a.m.

Visit Rotary Clubs of Western Nevada County’s FaceBook page for the time of each event and each club’s website address for more information.