In my attempt to downsize and de-clutter, I decided to clean out the Rolodex on my desk. I have been adding to it for many years, but have failed to remove those contacts that I no longer need. I was amazed at the accumulation of names and phone numbers collected over the years, but even more surprised at how I failed to keep them organized in a way they would be useful.

While working on this project, I began to thank how great it would be to do the same thing with my brain. There is so much information stored there, and needless to say, it is just jammed in there in random order.

When asked a question, or trying to think of someone’s name, it could take quite a while before I can find that bit of information in the cluttered mess. I believe that also accounts for the confusion I sometimes experience. All of that data and experiences floating around in my brain in no particular order.

Recently, on a trip to Auburn, I ran into a man whose face I knew really well, but couldn’t think of how I knew him. It took me at least three minutes to realize it was my neighbor. Yes, the person who lives two doors away from me.

It’s getting bad, folks. And, as my Mom always said, it is going to get worse. Yikes!!! — Cathy Fagan