Rock Monsterz to Rock Lake Wildwood
Over 500 members rocked out to the music of Santana at our last concert by the lake! If you missed it, or want to keep the fun going, our next concert is Friday, August 26, and features the band Rock Monsterz.
Rock Monsterz plays a huge variety of 80’s hits from bands like Kansas, Styx, Boston, Foreigner, Journey, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Bon Jovi, Toto, Van Halen, GnR, Heart, and much more! Rock Monsterz takes pride in playing the more difficult songs that you normally don’t get to hear live and nailing them note for note just like the original recordings!
Since this concert will take you back to the 80’s, I thought it would be fun if we wore our best 80’s fashion. Do you remember the big hair, wild make-up and micro short shorts…and that was the guys. Don’t miss this concert. It’s going to be epic! Don’t forget that guests must be called in to attend.
Tickets are $20 and are now available online at brownpapertickets.com/event/5524908.
Rotary Roundup
Do you feel that summer is just racing along? So do us at the Rotary Club of Penn Valley. And school has already begun. Our club members are so generous! When asked to donate school…
