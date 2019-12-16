Roadside Fire Safety Tops New Rules List

The Public Safety Committee (PSC) met on Thursday, December 12. LWA Board members Randy Smith and Chris Heisler were in attendance.

Randy Smith reported that roadside fuel reduction and roadside safety guidelines has become one of the Board’s current priorities. The initial approvals to adapt and implement county ordinance (commonly referred to as “the 10-10-15 rule”) will make roadside fire safety maintenance a new rule in the LWA Rules. Under the heading FIRE RISK REDUCTION the rule will incorporate existing county ordinance and authorize removal of overgrown vegetation that abuts LW roadways and could impedes access. It will also allow residents to do limited landscaping in those areas with approval.

Pete Newell, Security Supervisor, reported that a priority in the new year will be active enforcement of the rules regarding parking of R.V.s and boat trailers. Officers have been documenting and issuing warnings during the past year.

Newell is also developing guidelines for training of some officers to enable them to respond to emergencies or other after hour calls on the Lake with the patrol boat.

Newell said he plans to resume holding the Stonegate / Public Safety town hall meetings in the new year.

Barbara Tiegs, chairperson of the Fire Risk Reduction Working Group, gave her report on the work the group is doing. They have begun initial meetings with the registered forester who has been hired by the LWA. He will be collecting GIS data, identifying areas of concern, and preparing a Wildfire Prevention Plan. This work is essential to make our community safer and continue being designated a Fire Wise Community.

Tiegs said the vegetation eating goats are deployed in the Meadow Creek area but will soon be taking a couple months break because it is their birthing season. The Washington Ridge crew will be back working in the LW campground area in mid-December. They will be burning and reducing the brush piles which were accumulated earlier this year. The planned green waste drop on Dec. 14 and 15 had to be postponed because of muddy conditions.

PSC chairman Gene Vander Plaats has been working with Keith Franklin, a registered traffic engineer, to identify intersections with visibility hazards and pedestrian safety concerns. These locations will become a priority for implementation of the Fire Risk Reduction (10-10-15) clearing. We ask that residents who have vegetation along the roadway that may impede visibility at intersections or affect pedestrian safety to prune back or remove the vegetation to reduce the risk of an accident or incident occurring.

The Public Safety Committee meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 3 p.m. in the Dogwood Room at the Community Center. The next meeting will be Jan. 9. All Lake Wildwood residents are invited to attend.