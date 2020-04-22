Rise to the Challenge….Banding Together!

It’s hard to believe that it’s already May. None of us would have believed a year ago that we would be in the middle of a global pandemic with businesses, schools and all non-essential activities suspended for over a month now and counting. But I do suspect that many of us would have had no doubt that a community like ours would not only rise to the challenge but would band together to support one another and those most vulnerable.

The strength in our community during these challenging times has never been stronger as it shines bright in Zoom screens across homes, hums loudly from sewing machines diligently hemming masks and the rustling of grocery bags being filled with food for safe delivery.

Our strength shows itself as our first responders in law enforcement, fire and healthcare continue to report to duty despite the individual risks they take to keep us safe. It’s times like these that we are reminded just how blessed we are to live in a caring, beautiful, strong and amazingly resilient community like Nevada County.

At the recent Board of Supervisors meeting, the Board took the bold step in allocating $100,000 to establish a Nevada County Relief Fund as a start. with the goal to raise $1 million from larger businesses, major donors and individuals to provide grants to local businesses and nonprofits alike who have been devastated by the closure of commerce and business.

The Serra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation will serve as the fiscal sponsor for the Fund, with the Sierra Business Council and Truckee Tahoe Community Foundation agreeing to serve to administer the program. An executive advisory committee will oversee the use of funds and determine funding allocations.

A website is being launched to implement the program at NevCoRelief.org where you can visit to learn more information on how to donate or apply as a local business or nonprofit organization for financial assistance. So stay tuned for more updates and feel free to reach out to my office with any questions at (530) 265-1480.

I am pleased to report that the Penn Valley Area Municipal Advisory Council (PV MAC) continues to meet during these uncertain times. Most recently, the PV MAC received a presentation from our Planning Department to review draft chapters of the Penn Valley Area Plan.

Area plans are used for communities in the unincorporated areas of the County to drive changes to the County’s General Plan, as well as identify economic development opportunities over time.

Area plans serve five functions: 1) as a comprehensive land use and zoning plan for the local area; 2) as a tool to advance the goals and policies for the Nevada County General Plan, while benefiting the local community; 3) as a reflection of the vision of residents, business owners and public agencies; 4) to establish achievable action items; and 5) to provide long-term guidance intended to improve the prosperity of the area in a way that supports a healthy economy, environment and social fabric for residents and visitors alike.

Specifically, staff presented the drafts of Chapter 1: Introduction, Chapter 4: Public Services and Infrastructure; Chapter 5: Recreation; and Chapter 6: Historic, Cultural and Natural Resources. Each chapter provides an overview and framework with land use policy goals developed per the community’s input. That’s why it is so important that the community weigh in.

The PV MAC requested a special meeting to discuss in detail its thoughts and provide input on the draft chapters as they continue to be rolled. For information on the Penn Valley Area Plan, to view the draft chapters and to learn how to get involved and participate, please visit MyNevadaCounty.com or contact our Planning Department at planning@co.nevada.ca.us.

All PV MAC meetings are open to the public, with regular meetings being held on the third Thursday of every month. Agendas are posted on our website at MyNevadaCounty.com (under Government>District V>Penn Valley Area Municipal Advisory Council), as well as posted as the billboard in front of Penn Valley True Value Hardware Store, Western Gateway Park and the Penn Valley Market.

I will also be posting the agendas and keeping you informed on the latest meetings on my Facebook site. So please follow me on Facebook, as well as Nevada County’s Facebook Page ,for other important announcements.

You can also register for automatic updates for the PV MAC, Penn Valley Area Plan and almost any other County-led initiative at the County’s Notify Me webpage at MyNevadaCounty.com/list.aspx. So please stay connected; we all need it now more than ever.

Last but not least, I am excited to report that the Bridgeport Bridge Restoration Project is back at work after a four-month delay in construction. Most recently, the Bridge was raised off its foundation through hydraulic lifting to begin removing and replacing the major structural timbers, which will allow for a new foundation to be installed at both ends of the Bridge.

To track the Bridge’s progress, the Save Our Bridge Campaign Committee volunteer photography crew, led by John Field, has been recording the project on an almost daily basis. To access this photographic journal, please go to southyubariverstatepark.org.

See what I’d I say about community resilience? It’s everywhere.