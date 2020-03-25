As of March 24, our Pro Shop and Golf Course and practice areas were shut down, due to the coronavirus Shelter in Place rules. Prior to this there were several protocols in place for social distancing that golfers were happy to adhere to: Single golf cart ridership, no rakes in bunkers, raised holes on the greens, and a limit of six people in the Pro Shop at one time, staying six feet apart, no rental carts.

The pros cleaned and disinfected everything in the Pro Shop each time a group left. Thank you for all that you did to help maintain the social distancing safety measures that were in affect at that time.

Our April 2 lunch/meeting was cancelled, due to not knowing whether the Clubhouse would remain closed and/or open for service at that time.

The results for our March 19 Odd Holes Only tournament last Thursday are attached. Your scores were posted after golf. It was another beautiful day for golf last week and we had 32 players enjoying the sunshine! There was a tie for Low Net of the day between Candy Pray and Patricia Stein, both with a net 73.

A few birdies and chip-ins were made:

Birdies: Betsy Szyper #1, Dottie Teague #2 and Susan Sainz #5.

Chip-ins: Nina Quintal #3, Sandy Twohig #6 and Diane Brewster #15.

Overall Low Net: Candy Pray and Patricia Stein, 73.

Congrats to all the flight winners:

First Flight: 1st Place, Chris Fridman, Net 74, Odd Score 35; 2nd Place, Karen Price, Net 79, Odd Score 39*; 3rd Place, Mo Mazzocco, Net 85, Odd Score 39*.

Second Flight: 1st Place, Janice Pucci, Net 75, Odd Score 35; 2nd Place, Linda Thode, Net 79, Odd Score 36; 3rd Place, Dottie Teague, Net 79, Odd Score 37.

Third Flight: 1st Place, Maria Fahey, Net 83, Odd Score 34; 2nd Place, Joanne Zemetra, Net 79, Odd Score 37*; 3rd Place, Candy Pray, Net 73, Odd Score 37*.

Fourth Flight: 1st Place, Patricia Stein, Net 73, Odd Score 34*; 2nd Place, Shari Davis, Net 74, Odd Score 34*; 3rd Place, Bridget Buford, Net 80, Odd Score 38.

*Ties broken using back nine method.

Our invitational will be here before you know it! Here is the latest information from Maddie to help get us in the Las Vegas groove!

“Our ladies 18-hole golf invitational, ‘Ante-Up!,’ is May 28 and 29. The theme this year centers around Las Vegas and our committee is hard at work to include various side games on which you may place your bets! Even though this fun event is sponsored and run by our ladies 18-hole club, it is open to all female Lake Wildwood property owners. You just need a team of four ladies (either 2 Lake Wildwood members with two guests, or one Lake Wildwood member with three guests) to sign up. We can even pair you up with another twosome or help you find a guest to invite.

We look forward to a great time this year, as always, so review those poker rules, think of cart decorations and come ready to roll the dice as you roll in your putts! For more information or if you have any questions, call or text Maddie Graham at (530) 575-6584.”

If you are a woman resident of Lake Wildwood and love to play golf, we would love to meet you. If you are looking to meet some fun gals to play golf with, we would love to have you join us. We play on Thursday mornings. Contact Sandy Twohig, 432-0640, for details on how to join our Club.

My next article is due April 8. If you have any Club-related information or know a Club member who did well at an away play day, please be sure to let me know so I can make sure to mention it next time. Your help makes this article possible!

Have fun, stay safe and healthy. Wash your hands, practice the latest safety tips for these trying times and I hope this will be over soon and I can see you once again out on the course.