Reserving Court Use—Now 3 days in Advance

Spring is just around the corner and we are planning some fun activities to start off the new year!

Our Intra club league was a lot of fun last year and we are starting it again soon. The signup sheets are now posted at the tennis courts. Sign up today!

Our first tennis social of 2020 will be held on Saturday, March 14th. We will be having our St. Patrick’s day social. The signup sheets will be posted in early March. All Tennis club members are invited to play tennis or just come for the corned beef luncheon organized by our wonderful social club!

We no longer have 72 hours reservation sign up for the tennis courts. It is now 3 days in advance beginning at 7 a.m. So, for example, if you want a court on Thursday you can book the reservation on the prior Monday beginning at 7 a.m. Any questions…contact Robert Stewart in the Tennis club office.

The 2020 club directories are available in the Tennis club office during office hours M-F 9 a.m.- noon. Please stop by to pick yours up soon and cross your name off the list. We always love new members! Contact our membership chair Joyce Taigen 432-2940 or Robert Stewart in the tennis office if you would like information on joining our Tennis club.

Your Tennis club is planning on participating in the annual TT&T this year. It will be held the end of April. As you go through your spring cleaning, please save your treasures for us to sell! When the date gets closer, we will let you know when and where you can drop off your donations! Thank you!