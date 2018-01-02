Reinvigorating Surreal

By Dustin Wright

Director of Food and Beverage

I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas…Up next the New Year! We had another busy weekend here at the Clubhouse; I want to thank everyone for their patience during this busy time! We did our best to accommodate the high volume of community and family members passing through our restaurant and the 19th Hole Bar doors. It has been surreal to see the Clubhouse reinvigorated in such a short period of time!

As we continue to grow I will continue to be humble in my pursuit of improving operations. As such, I want to take a moment and acknowledge an area that I will be looking to improve: communication from our hostess station. By stating that we need to improve this area, I am in no way insinuating that any challenges in communication are the fault of our hostess, because that is not the case. The problem lies within the training and the training comes from me. Now that I am aware of a need for improvement I will begin to provide the training and support necessary to set our team and operation up for greater success. Recently the volume of reservations has increased. I have seen a need for a better process concerning how many reservations can be taken within certain blocks of time, and the need to improve "pacing" the seating during Dinner service. Over this holiday weekend I observed and acknowledged some tables waiting long periods of time. If you were one of those tables, I want to sincerely apologize. I know many arrived for these meal services with visiting family, looking to show off our improved Clubhouse, dinner menu, and operations. Know that I will be working with our team to accommodate requested reservation times and when to appropriately seat walk-ins. Also know that with the new year upon us, I will be meeting with Chef to discuss the Restaurant's future. This includes topics such as potentially expanding our restaurant hours to ensure we have more opportunity to accommodate community members for Dinner service.

New Year's Eve is upon us! I want to take a moment to remind you of the upcoming events: The 19th Hole Bar will be filled with great melody as we are joined by fellow community members / musicians Ron and Bjorn (R&B!) The music begins at 6 p.m. and SPACE IS LIMITED. We are ringing in the New Year with an East Coast Ball Drop. We will be serving a three-course menu in our Pine Room from 5-8 p.m. It will include a complementary glass of house wine or champagne with an all inclusive price of $39. For appetizers you will have your choice of a House Salad or Caesar Salad. Main Course will be choice of Sea Bass, Prime Rib, or Chicken Piccata and Dessert will be a piece of Cheesecake.

Our kitchen will be closed New Year's Day as a token of appreciation for all the hard work they put in this year! With the kitchen closed, this means we will have no food service operations running. However, the 19th Hole Bar will be open from 2-6 p.m. for drinks (not food) and all are welcome.

Last but not least, I will be updating our reservation recording this week. The message you hear will be more condensed so you can leave a message sooner.