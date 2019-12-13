Red Flags Flying for Awhile

Winter mode is upon us and the skies have broken loose with our allotment of rainwater.The red flag will fly for a while now, so be prepared to keep the rubber on the concrete.

The rainy, warm weather has stimulated a lot of the ryegrass to germinate and the fairway turf is getting denser.Our red flag issue is being able to get out there and mow without creating a mess.

We’ll wait patiently for sunnier skies.Since we are not using our irrigationsystem, and yours should be off too, it’s a perfect time to get started on our pump station change out.

In the very near future, you’ll see a lot of activity in the pumphouse on the 12th Hole.Our contractor, Commercial Pump Service, will bring in a big crane and start removing the old hardware from the building.

They will use up a lot of the cart path going to the green tee, so be prepared to play from a temporary tee in the beginning of the fairway.Once the old motors and pumps are removed, the new pump station will be installed.

The whole changeout process will take about three weeks.

Christmas has come early to a golf course near you.