Rattlesnake Avoidance clinic coming in April

The annual Rattlesnake Avoidance Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Western Gateway Dog Park in Penn Valley. Since rattlesnakes are coming out of hibernation now, it is the perfect time to get your dog trained to recognize and avoid any dangerous encounters.

The cost for initial training is $110 per dog or $85 for refresher training. Registration forms are available through the blog post on their website at westerngatewaydogpark.org or at the dog park, located at 18562 Penn Valley Drive & Dog Park Rd.

You must sign up in advance to ensure a spot. Call Jeri Stone at 530-432-4949 if you have any questions.