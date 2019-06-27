Rancheria Nisenan Tribe Director Covert at SIRS

Members of Sons In Retirement (SIR) Lake Wildwood Branch were honored to have Shelly Covert as guest speaker on June 20 at the Community Center in Lake Wildwood. She is the spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe, sits on the tribal council and is community outreach liaison.

She is also the executive director of the non-profit C.H.I.R.P. (the California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project), whose mission is to preserve, protect and perpetuate Nisenan culture. Her passionate presentation to retrieve federal recognition touched our hearts and we commend and support this worthwhile and justified activity.

SIR luncheons are on the third Thursday of the month. The $20 lunch cost includes food, service, tax and tip. A wide variety of programs come from members’ suggestions.

SIR is a social and not a service organization. Its goal is to celebrate the dignity of our golden years. No need to be retired. You don’t have to live in Lake Wildwood. Annual dues are only $20.00.

Please call Bob Welti, 432-3025, to learn about SIR’s incentive joining program. Our next July 18 meeting features Baby Back Ribs and Cherries Jubilee for lunch and guest speaker Ram Scherzinger from Nevada Irrigation District.