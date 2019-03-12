Rain Doesn’t Stop PB Play!

All this rain in February and March made for frustrated pickleball players! PB players just had to get their fix … even if it meant drying off wet courts to play! All four courts were used from 9:00 a.m. to noon one wet Monday until it started to rain too hard and everyone had to go home!

Remember: Indoor play at Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, at 255 S. Auburn St. Currently play times are Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3:00 p.m. Indoor sessions are pay-to-play. Wristbands must be purchased and attached prior to play. The fee is $500 to play per session.

New Lake Wildwood PB Drop-In Day Schedule: The drop-in days will now be Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will become a regular individual court schedule day, using the Jonas reservation system. This change is being made in cooperation with the tennis community, and we hope it will help both PB and tennis maximize the use of both facilities.

Updated Rule Change: USA Pickleball Association (USAPA) rule, effective Jan. 31, 2018, you might not know about:

Previously, Rule # 4.F.3. stated that a serve that hits the net and then strikes the receiver or the receivers partner is a let and a do over.

The new Rule #4.A.9 now awards a point to the serving team for that instance in which the serve hits the nets and then strikes the receiver or receiver's partner. — Terri Nordby